World Cup 2018 book ideas: your summer reading list

If you are finding yourself starting to get excited about the festival of football taking place in Russia this summer, you might be looking for some World Cup 2018 book ideas to give you some quality, relevant reading material.

Any World Cup is accompanied by a raft of book releases that tie-in with the tournament, and Russia 2018 will not be an exception to that. There will be books on World Cup history, books on the upcoming tournament and books exploring the socio-economic climate in which the World Cup is being played published between now and the start of the tournament on June 14.

With so many books to choose from, we’ve selected some of the best new releases to help you find the World Cup 2018 book or books that will keep you entertained after the final whistle in this summer’s games.

Pick your World Cup 2018 book or books…

If you’re looking to brush up on your World Cup history, legendary football writer Brian Glanville has pretty much got the market sewn up. His book, The Story of the World Cup, has been revised and updated ahead of Russia 2018. The 2018 edition includes a full account of events leading up to, during and after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, plus the off-field controversies that have dogged international football and world governing body FIFA in the years since. Click here to buy.

AFP football reporter Tom Williams is no stranger to covering football in different languages. In his new book, he brings us along for the ride. Do You Speak Football? is a glossary of words and phrases used to describe the beautiful game by fans, commentators and players in various countries around the world. That includes Brazilian strikers placing a finish ‘where the owl sleeps’ in Brazil and Dutch commentators admiring a player’s ‘chocolate leg’. Click here to buy.

World At Your Feet takes memorable World Cup goals and captures them in the form of entertaining, rhyming commentary and some excellent illustration. Indeed, it is worth picking up a copy for the artwork by Lawerta alone. While mainly aimed at a younger audience, this is an entertaining read for football fans of all ages. There are plenty of nostalgic moments for readers of a certain age. If you will be watching the matches with kids this summer, World At Your Feet is ideal bedtime reading material. Click here to buy.

Do you want FIFA’s official word on their tournament? Given some of the topics covered in Brian Glanville’s book (see above), the answer might be ‘no’. But if you want the inside line on host cities, stadia and the general logistics of the tournament, this might be the World Cup 2018 book for you. It also contains expert analysis on all 32 teams taking part in the tournament, including insight into their star players and each team’s prospects in Russia. Click here to buy.

This nicely designed little book gives your a whistle-stop guide to every national team in the world. While that includes lots of teams that will not be participating at Russia 2018, all the qualifiers are in there and the book is being published in time to accompany the tournament. Expect quick facts on all the essentials relating to each team, information on their record in major tournaments and a short paragraph to give some context on their current situation. Click here to buy.

If you find yourself pining for World Cup tournaments of yesteryear, Simon Hart’s World In Motion is likely to be the perfect book for you during the 2018 World Cup. As you have probably guessed from the title, this is a retrospective on Italia 90. The start of events in Russia will mark the 28th anniversary of Gazza’s tears, Nessun Dorma and all of that. With television subscriptions, the Premier League and the Champions League non-existent at the time, the book is set in a very different footballing landscape. Click here to buy.

COPA90 is most commonly associated with occupying a sizeable slice of football’s digital media landscape, but they are going paperback this summer. Our World Cup: A Fans’ Guide to 2018 contains all the features you would expect from a World Cup guide, including an overview of all 32 finalists, their biggest legends and most promising youngsters. There is also a run-down of memorable World Cup moments, and a look at the best and worst teams, players, kits and goal celebrations in World Cup history. The authors have also been to Russia to write guides on the host cities. Click here to buy.

No World Cup is complete without a sticker album, so plenty of football fans will be making Panini’s official album their World Cup 2018 book of choice for this summer. Older collectors might have a bit of a fright when they see the prices of the stickers in comparison to the ones they remember from tournaments of yesteryear, but the appeal, and the thrill of opening a pack of stickers, remains the same as ever. Got, got, got, need, got. Click here to buy.

That concludes our World Cup 2018 book list for now. Bookmark the page as we will update it with any other books we come across that are worth your consideration.