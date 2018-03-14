World At Your Feet personalised phone case from My Personalised Case

As you might have noticed if you’re a regular Off The Post reader or email subscriber, our editor Rob Parker has recently written a children’s football book, World At Your Feet, which is currently available to pre-order.

The book features some rather nice football artwork by Spanish illustrator Lawerta, so when we got the chance to create a personalised phone case with the team at My Personalised Case, we decided to take the opportunity to use some of the illustrations in a different context. We took Lawerta’s work away from the printed page and onto an iPhone case.

When you make your own phone case, you’ve got to keep in mind that it has got to work in all contexts and settings, so having your personalised Ed Sheeran case sitting on your desk during a work meeting might not help your career prospects.

We’ve got no such worries with this case, which shows off Lawerta’s beautiful illustrations. It is also proving to be a very handy – if distinctly analogue – marketing tool, with the eye-catching drawings encouraging people to ask questions about the design and, as a result, the book.

That’s enough on the design. In terms of the case itself, we opted for the Personalised Full Wrap Tough Case in a glossy finish for the iPhone 6. It’s certainly tough – the phone is fully encased except for the screen, which is protected by the protruding material around its edge to prevent a direct hit if you drop it on the floor, and the volume button. So, the battery might be gradually dying away on the inside of the iPhone 6 but its body will be well protected until the day it runs out of juice once and for all.

The phone does have a few scuffs from its pre-case days. Occasional pocket sharing with a bit of loose change or a set of keys has resulted in the matt finish being knocked off the metal, particularly in the lower corners of the handset. It has always been fairly easy to live with these minor imperfections and, no doubt in common with many people, the aforementioned Ed Sheeran factor has previously been a dissuading factor when it came to the prospect of investing in a phone case. But the case’s ability to prevent the sort of minor damage previously sustained by the phone, plus to mitigate against more serious damage, makes it very appealing. Throw in its use as a marketing tool for the book and any future projects, and it’s safe to say the case is here to stay.