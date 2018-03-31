Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he wanted to join LA Galaxy, not Man Utd

LA Galaxy’s new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he wanted to join the club two years ago.

The Swedish striker instead joined Manchester United, but he claims his head was in Los Angeles and he had been eager to join the Galaxy.

He told reporters at his first press conference: “[The move] was supposed to happen before Manchester United. My head was here. I wanted to come here.

The 36-year-old added: “Things go like they are not supposed to go, but the destiny said I will come here.

“Los Angeles called and I answered.”

Ibrahimovic joined the Galaxy on a free transfer earlier this month after United agreed to release him early from a contract that was due to expire this summer.

The Red Devils’ Champions League exit – and Manchester City’s comfortable run towards the Premier League title – seemingly convinced manager Jose Mourinho to sanction the striker’s departure.

He had move to Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2016. He scored 28 goals in 46 appearances in his first season with United. He suffered a serious knee injury in April 2017 and was released when his contract expired that summer.

But the Red Devils’ re-signed him in August 2017.

He has also played for Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Ajax.

However, Ibrahimovic only played seven times for United this season, scoring once.

