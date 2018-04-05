5 Man City players, 3 Spurs players, Marcos Alonso, David De Gea and Mo Salah make PFA team of the year

🙌 PFA Premier League TOTY! @OfficialPanini GK | David De Gea

RB | Kyle Walker

CB | Jan Vertonghen

CB | Nicolás Otamendi

LB | Marcos Alonso

MID | David Silva

MID | Kevin De Bruyne

MID | Christian Eriksen

FWD | Harry Kane

FWD | Mohamed Salah

FWD | Sergio Agüero 🏆 #PFAawards — PFA (@PFA) April 18, 2018

The PFA team of the year has been announced.

Unsurprisingly, players from runaway champions Manchester City dominated the voting among their fellow Premier League players.

Right-back Kyle Walker, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, midfielders David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, and striker Sergio Aguero all make the team.

Tottenham Hotspur are the only other team with more than one player included. Centre-back Jan Vertonghen, midfielder Christian Eriksen and striker Harry Kane get the nod.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool each have one player apiece in the team. United keeper David De Gea, Blues left-back Marcos Alonso and Reds forward Mo Salah are the players in question.

De Gea, Walker (then of Spurs) and Kane are the only players to retain their places from the 2017 team of the year.