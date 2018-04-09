Ander Herrera denies deliberately spitting on Man City crest

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has denied deliberately spitting at a Manchester City crest during Saturday evening’s derby win.

The Spaniard was seen spitting on a large City badge on the floor at the entrance to the Etihad Stadium tunnel as he made his way off the pitch at half-time.

United were trailing 2-0 at the time, but went on to win the match 2-3.

Television footage shows Herrera spitting at the ground as he walks across the giant logo.

He claims the act was not deliberate and he had not seen the crest when he spat.

A United spokesman said: “Ander has seen footage of the incident and is mortified at any suggestion his actions were deliberate.

“It was entirely accidental and there was no intent whatsoever.”

But the BBC claims that City officials feel Herrera knew what he was doing and have not ruled out a complaint to the Football Association.

You can see the incident in the gif below.

Ander Herrera spits on the Manchester City badge as he walks off the pitch. Love Ander 😂 #mufc pic.twitter.com/oYiOouBsjM — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 8, 2018

Herrera played most of the match. He was substituted in the 94th minute, with defender Victor Lindelof coming on to replace him for the final seconds.