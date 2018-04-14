Ander Herrera says he does not know if he will renew his Man Utd contract

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has hinted he could quit the club on a free transfer next summer.

The Spanish midfielder is out of contract at June 2019 and says he is unsure whether he will sign a new deal with United.

Herrera, aged 28, said discussions over an extension had started, but he was undecided over whether to put pen to paper on a new contract.

In an interview with Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Herrera said: “I am going to fulfil the year that I have left but I do not know if I will renew. We have started talking but nothing has been decided yet.”

The reasons for his doubts over extending his stay at Old Trafford were apparent elsewhere in the interview.

He was quizzed on his bit-part role in the team this season, the impact Nemanja Matic’s arrival has had on his playing time and his resulting fall down the pecking order for Spain.

Herrera said he would be happier if he was playing more regularly and that it would have been better for him if the World Cup had been played last summer.