Anthony Martial linked with Spurs move

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs are reportedly among a group of clubs keen to sign the France international this summer. Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring his situation at Old Trafford.

French broadcaster RMC Sport claims Martial wants to leave the Red Devils at the end of the season. He is reportedly unhappy at his reduced role for Jose Mourinho’s side since the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Martial, aged 22, had an impressive start to the season – scoring 11 goals and bagging 10 assists – but has fallen down the pecking order since Sanchez arrived.

His agent has reportedly already fielded enquiries from several interested clubs.

In contrast, The Independent claims that Martial’s preference is to stay at United, but Mourinho deems him surplus to requirements and wants to shuffle his attacking options again ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.