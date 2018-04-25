Arsenal believe they can land Luis Enrique

Arsenal are confident they would be able to appoint Luis Enrique as their new manager, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners believe they have the edge over Premier League rivals Chelsea and any of Enrique’s other suitors.

Their new head of football relations Raul Sanllehi worked with the former Spain international at Barcelona and that connection could help to sway the deal in Arsenal’s favour.

The 47-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving Camp Nou last summer, is touted as the most likely appointment if the Gunners decided to make a big-name appointment to replace Arsene Wenger. Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim, Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers and Germany coach Joachim Loew the other names in contention.

Enrique’s wage demands of around £15m-a-year are a potential sticking point, but Sanllehi seemingly believes that will not be a problem.

Sanllehi joined Arsenal in February after leaving his role as director of football at Barcelona.