Arsenal candidate Carlo Ancelotti offered Italy manager’s job

Carlo Ancelotti, one of the leading candidates to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, has been offered the Italy job, according to The Times.

The former Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain boss is in line to take charge of the Azzurri, who missed out on qualification for this summer’s World Cup.

Luigi Di Biagio currently has the job on a caretaker basis. Former coach Gian Piero Ventura left at the end of the unsuccessful qualifying campaign.

Ancelotti is one of the bookmakers’ favourites to be named the next Arsenal manager, but his candidacy is now in major doubt.

The 58-year-old has reportedly not yet decided whether to accept the Italian FA’s offer of employment and no agreement has been reached over his personal terms.

But Arsenal would need to act quickly if they decide that Ancelotti is the man they want to succeed Wenger this summer.