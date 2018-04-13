Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi-final

Arsenal have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-finals.

The Gunners were pitted against their Spanish opponents when the semi-final draw took place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon today.

The first leg of the semi-final will be played on April 26 at the Emirates Stadium, with the return leg being played in Madrid on May 3.

Arsenal have never before played Atletico in a competitive match.

The clash is the Gunners’ reward for a 3-6 aggregate win over Russian side CSKA Moscow in their quarter-final tie, following a 2-2 draw in Moscow in last night’s second leg.

Arsene Wenger’s side had earlier topped a group that contained Red Star Belgrade, FC Koln and BATE Borisov, then beat Swedish side Ostersunds and Italian giants AC Milan in the knockout rounds.

In the other semi-final, French side Marseille face Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg.

If they reach the final, Arsenal will be considered the away team.