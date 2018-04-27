Arsenal linked with £17.5m bid for Bernd Leno

Arsenal are ready to make a summer move for £17.5m-rated goalkeeper Bernd Leno, according to The Sun.

Leno has been earmarked by the Gunners’ head of recruitment Sven Mislintat as Petr Cech’s successor.

The Bayer Leverkusen man is set to quit his current club this summer. His contract runs until June 2020, but he has a €20m buy-out clause in his deal that would allow him to leave at the end of the current campaign.

Leverkusen have reportedly already lined up a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt stopper Lukas Hradecky to replace Leno.

Arsenal face competition from Atletico Madrid and Napoli, while Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on Leno.

The 26-year-old started his career at VfB Stuttgart. He moved to Leverksen in 2011 and has since clocked up 280 appearances for the club.

Leno has six caps for Germany and is likely to go to this summer’s World Cup as third-choice keeper, behind Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer and Barcelona Marc-Andre ter Stegen.