Arsenal man suffers ligament damage

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has suffered ankle ligament damage, the club has confirmed.

The Egypt international sustained the injury shortly before half-time during yesterday’s 4-1 win over West Ham United.

He underwent scans yesterday and today to determine the extent of the problem.

Despite the ligament damage, the Gunners suggested that Elneny could play again for them this season. That will give Egypt hope that he will be available for selection for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

An Arsenal statement read: “Further to assessments and scans on Sunday and Monday, we can confirm that Mo Elneny has sustained ligament damage to his left ankle.

“We are hoping that Mo will available for Arsenal again this season and we are keeping in regular contact with the Egyptian Football Association.

“The midfielder was injured just before half-time during Sunday’s 4-1 home victory over West Ham United.

“Further updates will be made in due course.”

Elneny is certain to miss Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, and it is highly unlikely he would recover to face Manchester United on Sunday or Atletico in the second leg the following Thursday.

The Gunners’ remaining fixtures after that are Premier League games against Burnley, Leicester City and Huddersfield Town, plus a potential Europa League final if they overcome Atletico.