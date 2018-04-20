Arsenal plan to sell Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka this summer

Arsenal are hoping to offload defender Shkodran Mustafi and defensive midfielder Granit Xhaka in the next transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror.

Neither Germany international Mustafi – a World Cup winner – nor Swiss star Xhaka have lived up to expectations since arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

Manager Arsene Wenger is now ready to move the pair on and sign young English players to replace them.

Fulham’s Ryan Fredericks is reportedly earmarked to replace Mustafi, while Norwich City midfielder James Maddison could be signed to take Xhaka’s place.

Mustafi, aged 26, arrived in north London from Valencia in a £35m deal in August 2016. Xhaka, aged 25, had arrived from German side Borussia Monchengladbach earlier that summer for a similar fee.

With his team set to miss out on Champions League football for a second successive season unless they can win the Europa League. In any case, Wenger is hoping to overhaul his squad this summer.