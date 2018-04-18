Arsenal send scout to watch Andrija Zivkovic

Benfica star Andrija Zivkovic is a transfer target for Arsenal.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, the Gunners had a scout at the Estadio da Luz to watch him in action in the clássico clash with Porto.

Manchester United, Everton, Leicester, Liverpool, West Ham, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton and Swansea all had scouts at the game.

Arsenal’s interest was in 21-year-old Zivkovic and their representative was in attendance to run the rule over him.

The tricky winger joined Benfica from Partizan Belgrade in 2016. He is the youngest captain in the Serbian side’s history, but left on a free transfer at the end of his contract with his boyhood club.

He has made 49 appearances and scored four goals in his two seasons in Portugal to date.

The Serbia international made his international debut in 2013 and has slowly totted up nine caps. He was part of Serbia’s Under-20 World Cup-winning squad of 2015.