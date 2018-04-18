Arsenal and Spurs vying to sign James Maddison

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to go up against each other for the signing of Norwich City midfielder James Maddison, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The England Under-21 international is reportedly a transfer target for both north London clubs. They face competition from newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as Everton, Southampton and Brighton.

Maddison, aged 21, has been in impressive form for the Canaries this season, scoring 15 goals from midfield. His displays have earnt him a place in the PFA Championship team of the season.

He is now tipped to leave Carrow Road in a £25m move in the next transfer window.

Although he is under contract until June 2021, Norwich are unlikely to resist a big money offer from a top-flight club now they have missed out on a place in the Championship playoffs.

Maddison, who joined the Carnaries from Coventry City in January 2016, is said to favour a move to a club where he will get regular first-team football.