Arsenal target Max Meyer’s summer transfer confirmed

Schalke have confirmed that Arsenal and Liverpool target Max Meyer will leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

The Germany international, aged 22, is out of contract at the end of the season, and his current club have announced that he will not be signing a new deal with them.

Club director Christian Heidel has confirmed that there is no offer on the table at present and that Meyer is not interested in continuing negotiations over an extension. They have now given up hope of keeping Meyer at the club.

He said: “At the moment we can and must expect that Max leaves the club in the summer.

“Everything suggests that.

“There is no offer from us and no wish from Max to have a conversation again.”

Schalke will still be due a compensation fee for Meyer because he is under the age of 24, but that is likely to be in the region of £8m and still represent excellent value for money for his suitors.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are likely to need midfield reinforcements this summer. Meyer is a versatile player, who can operate in a deep-lying or attacking midfield role.