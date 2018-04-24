Arsenal tracking Mainz centre-back Abdou Diallo

Mainz defender Abdou Diallo is a summer transfer target for Arsenal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Gunners are reportedly watching Diallo closely, with the 21-year-old French starlet having seemingly jumped ahead of West Bromwich Albion’s Jonny Evans as they plan to strengthen their central defensive options.

France Under-21 centre-back Diallo started his career at Monaco. After a loan spell in Belgium with Zulte Waregem, he joined Mainz for €5m last summer.

His composed displays have caught the attention of Arsenal scouts.

Diallo signed a five-year contract when he joined Mainz, so he is tied to them until June 2022.

The report suggests that, with the next manager likely to have less influence over transfer policy than Arsene Wenger currently does, the Gunners could press ahead with an attempt to sign Diallo even before the new boss is appointed.

Summer recruitment planning is set to run in tandem with the process to recruit Wenger’s successor.