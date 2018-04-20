Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal exit

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed he will step down at the end of the season.

The 68-year-old Frenchman still has a year to run on the two-year contract he signed last year, but has opted to resign this summer.

Wenger issued a statement that read: “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.

“My love and support for ever.”

Wenger took charge of the Gunners in 1996. During his 22-year reign, he has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including the Double in 1998 and 2002. He will also be remembered for his Invincibles team, which were unbeaten during the 2003/04 Premier League season.

But he has come in for vociferous criticism from a vocal group of Arsenal funs during the later years of his tenure. Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League table and set to miss out on Champions League football for a second successive season.

Wenger will hope to sign off by winning the Europa League and qualifying the club for next season’s Champions League via that route. They face Atletico Madrid in their semi-final tie.