Arsene Wenger praises Luis Enrique

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praise Luis Enrique, who is considered one of the frontrunners to succeed him this summer.

Wenger will leave his post at the end of the season after 22 years in charge. Former Barcelona coach Enrique is the current favourite to get the job ahead of the likes of Mikel Arteta, Patrick Vieira, Carlo Ancelotti and Brendan Rodgers.

The outgoing boss said he did not want to sway the recruitment process to find his replacement, but he was happy to praise Enrique.

He told his press conference this afternoon: “I don’t want to influence the next manager, but of course I have a high opinion of Luis Enrique.”

Enrique, aged 47, is currently out of work. He left Camp Nou at the end of last season after three seasons in charge.

During his time at the helm, Barca won two La Liga titles three Copas Del Rey and the Champions League.

He had previously coached Celta Vigo, Roma and Barcelona B.

A former Spain international, Enrique represented hometown club Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid and Barca during his playing career.