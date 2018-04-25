Arsene Wenger says the timing of his Arsenal departure was not his decision

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had indicated that he was forced into his resignation.

The Gunners boss announced last week that he would stand down at the end of the season after 22 years in charge of the north London club.

But in his press conference ahead of the Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid, Wenger hinted that the club’s hierarchy had engineered his exit this summer.

He told reporters: “The timing was not really my decision and for the rest I’ve spoken about it already.”

The 68-year-old added: “I focus on what I have to do every day.

“At the moment, I work like ever.”

He went on to say that he would “for sure” continue to work in football, but that he was not yet ready to consider other opportunities.

Wenger still has a year to run on the two-year contract he signed in 2017, but will leave his post at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Last week, the official story was that Wenger had chosen the end of the season as the right time to end him long tenure. But he painted a very different version of events this afternoon.