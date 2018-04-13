Arthur Masuaku linked with £20m move to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a £20m summer bid for West Ham United’s Arthur Masuaku, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old full-back, who can operate on either flank, has reportedly been earmarked as a replacement for England international Danny Rose, who is tipped to leave Spurs this summer.

Masuaku joined the Hammers from Greek side Olympiacos in a £6.2m deal in 2016.

The Frenchman has impressed and is now a target for Spurs, as well as Chelsea and Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Masuaku is said to be happy at West Ham, but is keen to play Champions League football. Spurs look set to be able to offer that next season, whereas Chelsea are likely to miss out on qualification.

He can play as a full-back or wing-back, which means he would be suited to all of Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred formations.

Former France Under-19 international Masuaku started his career at Valenciennes and spent two seasons in Greece.