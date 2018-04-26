Barcelona eye Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso as new centre-back

Barcelona are tracking Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso – and plan to deploy him at centre-back.

According to Goal, the Catalan giants have earmarked Alonso as a possible replacement for Gerard Pique at the heart of their defence.

Barca are no strangers to converting players who made their names in other positions to centre-backs, with Argentine midfielder Javier Mascherano being the obvious example.

Former Real Madrid, Bolton Wanderers and Fiorentina man Alonso, aged 27, has impressed at left wing-back since arriving at Stamford Bridge for £24m in August 2016.

He won the Premier League title in his debut season with the Blues and has been named in the PFA Team of the Year this season.

Pique turned 31 earlier this year and the Camp Nou hierarchy are reportedly turning their attention to who will replace him when his Barca career comes to an end.

Versatile Alonso is 6ft 2in tall and has some experience of playing in central defence during his time at Fiorentina.