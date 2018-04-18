Barcelona lining up £60m bid for Anthony Martial

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is a summer transfer target for Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spanish champions elect are reportedly lining up a £60m bid for the France international.

After a promising start to the season, Martial has seen his playing time hit by the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Th 22-year-old, who has been restricted to just four starts since Sanchez’s signing, is out of contract in June 2019. Although United have the option of enforcing a one-year extension, the stalemate between Martial’s camp and United officials over an extension has increased the likelihood of him being sold during the next transfer window.

Martial joined United from French side Monaco for £36m, potentially rising to £58m with add-ons, in September 2015. He has scored 36 goals in 132 appearances for United, but has never been as prolific for Jose Mourinho as he was in his debut season at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal.