Berke Ozer linked with Chelsea transfer

Chelsea are hoping to sign Turkish goalkeeper Berke Ozer, according to The Sun.

Ozer is currently on the books of Altinordu, a second tier side from Izmir. The 17-year-old has already played first-team football despite his young age.

But he is a target for the Blues and a host of other top clubs.

Manchester City and Barcelona are also linked with the Turkey Under-21 international.

Chelsea have reportedly been scouting Ozer for months and are now stepping up their interest to sign him.

They are said to be offering a partnership deal with Altinordu. The Turkish side would be entitled to take players on loan from the Blues in exchange for giving the Premier League side first refusal on their players, starting with Ozer.

But Altinordu do not appear to be overly enthused by that prospect, at least if their coach’s public comments are anything to do by.

Huseyin Eroglu said: “Chelsea have been sending scouts to Izmir for Berke Ozer, and to take a look at our project.

“At our last meeting they said they could send us players on loan.

“But they seemed shocked when I said we had to politely decline.

“We are not interested in training up other clubs’ players. Our mission is clear.

“Altinordu will develop local youths to create a complete academy-developed squad.”