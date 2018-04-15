Brendan Rodgers on shortlist for Chelsea job

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is on a four-man shortlist to become the next Chelsea manager, according to the Sunday Express.

Rodgers, who previously coached the Blues’ reserve team, is reportedly under consideration to replace head coach Antonio Conte, who is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

He is not thought to be at the top of Chelsea’s list of targets, with former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique still the favourite to get the job.

Also on the shortlist are Conte’s compatriots, Juventus boss Max Allegri and Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri.

Rodgers spent four years with the Blues. He was lured to the club from Reading by then manager Jose Mourinho.

The Northern Irishman coached the youth team before being promoted to the reserves.

The 45-year-old left to take charge of Watford. He has also managed Reading, Swansea City and Liverpool, and has been in his current job at Celtic since 2016.