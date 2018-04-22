Chelsea 2-0 Southampton – goals and highlights video

Chelsea are through to the FA Cup final after a 2-0 win over Southampton in their semi-final earlier today.

The Blues set up a meeting with Manchester United next month by beating the Saints at Wembley this afternoon.

Goals from Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud secured victory for Antonio Conte’s side.

Giroud jinked through the penalty area to open the scoring early in the second half. Morata, who replaced him for the closing stages, added a second in the 82nd minute.

You can see both goals and highlights from the match in the video below.