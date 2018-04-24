Chelsea captain Gary Cahill tired of proving himself

Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill says he is tired of being asked to prove himself.

The England defender has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge of late, but was back in the team for the FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton at Wembley last weekend.

Cahill, aged 32, is hoping that he can keep his place in head coach Antonio Conte’s squad for the remainder of the season and earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s World Cup, having been omitted from the March friendlies.

But he also indicated that he found it tiresome to have to win over Conte, whose side he captained to the Premier League title last season.

He told The Guardian: “I realise the manager has decisions to make. I realise I’m not getting any younger. I don’t feel like I need to prove anything. I’ve proven it before, time and time again. It gets tiring after a bit, if I’m honest. Maybe that’s just football, maybe that’s just the way my past has gone, I don’t know.”

He added: “Everything is a possibility when you’re playing, hence why I am happy. I am back out there and let’s see what happens at the end of the season. We have gone into the final and the World Cup is coming, so let’s wait and see.”

The former England vice-captain has 58 caps and four goals for his country to date.

He has made 278 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from Bolton Wanderers for £7m in January 2012. Since then, Cahill has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa Cup, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.