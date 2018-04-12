Chelsea make Jean-Michael Seri enquiry

Chelsea have lodged an enquiry to check on the availability of Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The Blues are interested in signing the 26-year-old in the summer transfer window and have made contact with the Ligue 1 side to discuss his asking price.

They have reportedly been told that Seri will cost €40m (£34.79m).

The Ivory Coast international came close to join Barcelona last summer, but the Catalan giants pulled the plug on the deal when it was already at an advanced stage.

Chelsea’s recruitment team has show strong interest in Seri and is prepared to invest a fee in the region of the £35m paid to sign Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City last summer, reports The Guardian.

Seri is in his third season at Nice. He joined from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in a €1m deal in June 2015.

He started his career in his homeland as a youth player at Africa Sport d’Abidjan, then professionally with ASEC Mimosas.

Seri joined Porto on loan in 2012, but was restricted to appearances for the Porto B team. He was snapped up by Pacos de Ferreira at the end of his loan spell.