Chelsea man announces his season is over

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has announced that his season is over.

The Belgium international is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, but looks set to return to Cobham after being stretchered off during Dortmund’s 2-0 defeat to Schalke over the weekend.

Batshuayi suffered ankle ligament damage and is now a big doubt for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Well it’s not good news for now, my season is probably over, and i wont be able to pay @BVB back for their confidence … 😔

“Thank you all the amazing amount of love I received since yesterday. Wishing my teammates the best for the final days. See you soon.”

Batshuayi has scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Dortmund, including seven in 10 Bundesliga games.

He joined the German side in January after failing to win a regular place in Antonio Conte’s Chelsea lineup. He was allowed to leave after the Blues secured Olivier Giroud’s signing from Arsenal.