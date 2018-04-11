Chelsea and Man Utd tracking Richarlison

Watford forward Richarlison is being monitored by Chelsea and Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

The Brazilian youngster, aged 20, had a sensational start to life in English football. He started the season with five goals in his first 12 Premier League games for the Hornets following his £11.2m arrival from Fluminense last summer.

But he has not found the net since November, but Watford are reportedly attributing that to him having played for a full 12 months without a break due to the differing calendars of the Brazilian and English leagues.

And the goal drought has seemingly not deterred interest from the Blues and the Red Devils. Everton are also said to be interested.

Chelsea were tracking Richarlison last summer, but the Brazil Under-20 international opted to make the move to Vicarage Road in search of regular first-team football.

He has made 36 appearances for the Hornet so far this season.

Richarlison is under contract at Watford until June 2022.