Chelsea readying £30m bid for Jamaal Lascelles

Newcastle United is a £30m transfer target for Chelsea, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 24-year-old centre-back has reportedly impressed the Blues with his leadership and no-frills defending, and has been earmarked as a belated replacement for long-time captain John Terry at the heart of their defence.

Indeed, the Chelsea recruitment team who have been keeping tabs on Lascelles have made direct comparisons with Terry.

They have resolved to make a move this summer.

Lascelles joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest in August 2014, linking up with his new club a year later. He has captained Rafa Benitez’s side since August 2016.

The Spaniard is reluctant to let his skipper move on.

Lascelles is said to be happy at St James’ Park, but could be tempted by the upgrade in wages and stature that would accompany a move to Stamford Bridge. Joining the Blues could also help recent rumours of an England call-up become reality.