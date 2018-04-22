Clement Lenglet linked with Man Utd transfer

Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet is on Manchester United’s list of summer transfer targets, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The 22-year-old centre-back was part of the team that knocked United out of the Champions League earlier this season. He clearly made a big impression.

But the Red Devils face competition from Sevilla’s La Liga rivals Barcelona, who are also keen to sign him.

France Under-21 international Lenglet is reportedly valued at £20m by his club. United are tipped to bid more than that in an effort to see off Barca’s interest.

United have had scouts in Spain to watch the 6ft 2in defender, who joined Sevilla from French side Nancy in 2017, in action more regularly.

Manager Jose Mourinho is thought to be keen to strengthen his central defensive options ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

There are question marks over the futures of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof, who only arrived from Benfica a year ago.