Confirmed Manchester Derby Team News: Man City vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the Manchester derby clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Man City team to play Man Utd

How we line-up in the 176th Manchester Derby! 🙌 City XI | Ederson, Danilo, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Silva, Sane, Sterling Subs | Bravo, Walker, Agüero, Laporte, De Bruyne, Jesus, Yaya Touré Presented by @HaysWorldwide #cityvutd #mancity pic.twitter.com/8QoJ2CMkWh — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 7, 2018

Striker Sergio Aguero is among the substitutes as Manchester City attempt to win the title with victory over neighbours Manchester United in today’s derby.

The Argentine star is not risked from the start because he will be needed when City try to reverse a 3-0 first leg deficit when they face Liverpool in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday evening.

There are four changes to the side that started at Anfield in midweek.

Into the team come right-back Danilo, Fabian Delph at left-back, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling.

They replace Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

Starting XI: Ederson, Danilo, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Silva, Sane, Sterling

Man Utd team to play Man City

Here's the team news, #MUFC fans! This is how we line up for derby day. #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/xJ5a9r28G9 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 7, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes two changes to the side that beat Swansea City last time out.

Centre-back Eric Bailly and midfielder Ander Herrera come into the starting lineup.

They replace Victor Lindelof and Juan Mata.

Fit-again Marcos Rojo is among the substitutes.

Reserve keeper Sergio Romero remains sidelined through injury, so Joel Pereira is on the bench.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez