Confirmed Merseyside Derby Team News: Everton vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Merseyside derby clash between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Everton team to play Liverpool

👕 | Team news is in for the 231st Merseyside derby!

Everton make just one change to the side beaten by Manchester City last weekend for the derby game against Liverpool.

Tom Davies comes into the team to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Jagielka, Baines, Schneiderlin, Davies, Rooney, Bolasie, Walcott, Tosun

Liverpool team to play Everton

Liverpool make five changes to the side that beat Manchester City in midweek for today’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

Nathaniel Clyne makes a first start of the season, while Ragnar Klavan, Georginio Wijnaldum, Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke also come into the team.

They replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

Salah, who limped off against City, is not risked at all.

Starting XI: Karius, Clyne, Van Dijk, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Ings, Solanke