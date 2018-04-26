Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Europa League semi-final first leg between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal team to play Atletico Madrid

Here it is – our team for #AFCvATL pic.twitter.com/ok796dnSGH — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 26, 2018

Arsenal welcome back Mesut Ozil, who missed the win over West Ham United last weekend through illness, for tonight’s game.

The Germany international returns to the side in place of Alex Iwobi in one of two changes made by Arsene Wenger.

The other change sees Jack Wilshere replace Mohamed Elneny, who is out after damaging ankle ligaments against the Hammers.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech has shaken off a minor injury, but has to settle for a place on the bench. David Ospina keeps his place in goal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (knee) is still sidelined, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is cup-tied.

Starting XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ramsey, Welbeck, Ozil, Lacazette

Atletico Madrid team to play Arsenal

Diego Costa is among the substitutes, despite Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone claiming last weekend that the former Chelsea striker had “no chance” of featuring due to a hamstring injury that has kept him out since the quarter-final second leg against Sporting Lisbon.

Simeone makes five changes to the side that started last weekend’s game against Real Betis.

Full-back Juanfran (hamstring) is missing, so Sime Vrsaljko comes into the starting lineup.

Lucas Hernandez, Koke, Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann also return.

They replace Stefan Savic, Gabi, Angel Correa, Machin and Fernando Torres

Starting XI: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Giménez, Godín, Lucas, Correa, Thomas, Saúl, Koke, Griezmann, Gameiro