Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Stoke lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Arsenal vs Stoke clash in the Premier League.

Arsenal team to play Stoke

Here’s our team – get the job done, lads 💪#AFCvSCFC pic.twitter.com/nx6CoEmWYP — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 1, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes three changes to the side that beat AC Milan before the international break.

Calum Chambers, Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all come into the team.

They replace Laurent Koscielny, Granit Xhaka and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who are all on the bench along with fit-again Alexandre Lacazette.

Jack Wilshere captains the side.

Starting XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Monreal, Elneny, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Welbeck, Aubameyang

Stoke team to play Arsenal

Stoke City make four changes to the side beaten by Everton before the international break for today’s trip to Arsenal.

Bruno Martins Indi, Erik Pieters, Moritz Bauer and Mame Biram Diouf come into the team.

They replace Kurt Zouma, Kostas Stafylidis, the suspended Charlie Adam and Peter Crouch.

Starting XI: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Bauer, Badou, Allen; Ramadan, Diouf, Shaqiri