Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs West Ham

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Arsenal vs West Ham game.

Arsenal team to play West Ham

📋 Here's how we line up for today's match #AFCvWHU pic.twitter.com/wUHpFt3BAH — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 22, 2018

Here is the first team picked by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger since he announced that he will be leaving his role at the end of the season.

There are five changes to the side beaten by Newcastle United last time out.

David Ospina, Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck come into the team to face West Ham this afternoon.

They replace Petr Cech, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Joe Willock and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have confirmed that Cech (hip), Mesut Ozil (illness), Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Jack Wilshere (ankle) are all absent due to minor problems. With the Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid looming, the suspicion is that a couple of those complaints might be very minor indeed.

Starting XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Elneny, Ramsey, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette

West Ham team to play Arsenal

West Ham United are unchanged for today’s visit to Arsenal.

Manager David Moyes sticks with the XI that fought back to earn a point against Stoke City last time out.

Striker Andy Carroll, who scored the equaliser against the Potters, has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Starting XI: Hart, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Rice, Creswell, Masuaku, Kouyate, Noble, Fernandes, Mario, Arnautovic