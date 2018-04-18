Confirmed Team News: Bournemouth vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Bournemouth vs Manchester United game in the Premier League.

Bournemouth team to play Man Utd

📰 Headline team news from Vitality Stadium ahead of our @premierleague game against @ManUtd. 🔘 Surman starts

🔘 Wilson also returns

Gosling, Defoe on bench

Bournemouth make two changes to the side beaten by Liverpool last weekend for tonight’s clash with Manchester United.

Andrew Surman and Callum Wilson come into the team.

They replace Dan Gosling and Jermain Defoe, who are both among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Begovic, Francis, S Cook, Ake, Daniels, Surman, L Cook, Fraser, Ibe, King, Wilson

Man Utd team to play Bournemouth

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes seven changes to the side defeated by West Bromwich Albion for tonight’s game at Bournemouth.

The Red Devils boss will have one eye on this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, as well as wanting to punish those who underperformed against the Baggies, as he rotates his team.

Into the team come Matteo Darmian, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

They replace Antonio Valencia, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Starting XI: De Gea, Darmian, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial