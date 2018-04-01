Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Spurs lineups – Kane on the bench

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Chelsea vs Spurs clash in the Premier League.

Chelsea team to play Spurs

Your Chelsea team to play Spurs… 👊 What are your thoughts? #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/XRYeV6ebYH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 1, 2018

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte makes just one change to the side that beat Leicester City in the FA Cup before the international break.

Cesc Fabregas replaces Tiemoue Bakayoko in midfield.

Willy Caballero continues in goal, with Thibaut Courtois still sidelined.

Starting XI: Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Hazard, Morata

Spurs team to play Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is on the bench for today’s trip to Chelsea.

He has returned to training in the past couple of days following the ankle ligament damage he suffered at Bournemouth three weeks ago. He is deemed fit enough to be named among the substitutes.

There are three changes to the side that started the FA Cup victory over Swansea City before the international break.

Captain Hugo Lloris, Mousa Dembele and Dele Alli return to the team.

They replace Michel Vorm, Moussa Sissoko and Lucas Moura.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Lamela, Eriksen, Dele, Son