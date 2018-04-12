Confirmed Team News: CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal lineup

Here is the confirmed team news for the CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Europa League quarter final second leg.

CSKA team to play Arsenal

CSKA Moscow make three changes to the side defeated at the Emirates Stadium a week ago.

Into the team come Kirill Nababkin, Kristijan Bistrovich and Fyodor Chalov.

They replace Pontus Wernbloom, Bibras Natkho and Georgi Shchennikov.

Starting XI: Akinfeev, A. Berezutski, Ignashevich, V. Berezutski, Nababkin, Bistrovich, Kuchaev, Dzagoev, Golovin, Musa, Chalov

Arsenal team to play CSKA

Arsenal make six changes to the side that started against Southampton last weekend.

Into the team come Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

They replace Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka, Reiss Nelson, Alex Iwobi and the cup-tied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Xhaka did not travel to Russia due to flu.

Of the team that starts tonight, only Mohamed Elneny and Danny Welbeck didn’t start the first leg, which the Gunners won 4-1.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette