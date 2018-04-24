Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Roma lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Liverpool vs Roma clash in their Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool team to play Roma

Star man Mohamed Salah starts against his former club.

Manager Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the side that drew at West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino return.

They replace Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Georginio Wijnaldum and Danny Ings.

Long-term injury absentees Emre Can (back), Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Joel Matip (thigh) are all out.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Roma team to play Liverpool

The quartet of Aleksandar Kolarov, Alessandro Florenzi, Daniele de Rossi and Edin Dzeko return to the starting lineup after being rest against Spal last weekend.

Cengiz Under is preferred to Patrik Schick.

Starting XI: Alisson, Manolas, Fazio, Jesus, Florenzi, De Rossi, Strootman, Kolarov, Cengiz, Nainggolan, Dzeko