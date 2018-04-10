Confirmed Team News: Man City vs Liverpool lineups – Salah starts

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Manchester City vs Liverpool game in their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Man City team to play Liverpool

How we're lining-up tonight! 🙌 City XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, G Jesus Subs | Bravo, Aguero, Kompany, Foden, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Delph#cityvlfc #mancity pic.twitter.com/rdWCEYwniX — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2018

Here is the team chosen by Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola as he and his players seek to overturn a 0-3 deficit from the first leg.

There are four changes to the side that lost the derby to Manchester United last weekend.

Into the team come Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

They replace Danilo, Vincent Kompany, Fabian Delph and Ilkay Gundogan, which demonstrates the attacking intent from City.

Laporte, who played at left-back in the first leg, looks set to partner Nicolas Otamendi at centre-back, with Fernandinho operating at left-back.

Sergio Aguero is among the substitutes following his return from injury.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, Jesus

Liverpool team to play Man City

Here is the Liverpool side charged with earning their safe passage to the Champions League semi-finals.

Mohamed Salah has shaken off the injury he suffered in the first leg and is fit to start.

There are five changes to the side that drew with Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino come into the team.

They replace Nathaniel Clyne, Ragnar Klavan, Danny Ings, Dominic Solanke and suspended skipper Jordan Henderson.

Henderson’s absence and Georginio Wijnaldum’s inclusion is the only change to the side that won the first leg 3-0.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino