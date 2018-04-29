Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed Man Utd vs Arsenal team news ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

Man Utd team to play Arsenal

Manchester United make just one change to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final for today’s Premier League encounter with their north London rivals Arsenal.

Victor Lindelof comes into the side to replace Phil Jones as Chris Smalling’s partner in central defence.

Wembley goalscorers Ander Herrera and Alexis Sanchez both start.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Sanchez, Lingard, Lukaku

Arsenal team to play Man Utd

📋 Here's how we line up for today's game at Old Trafford#MUFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/cLmtWzrqax — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 29, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hands a debut to Konstantinos Mavropanos and makes eight changes for this Premier League fixture, which is sandwiched between the two legs of the Europa League semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid.

Only goalkeeper David Ospina, right-back Hector Bellerin and midfielder Granit Xhaka, who captains the side, keep their places from the side held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Atletico.

Into the team come debutant Mavropanos, Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Alex Iwobi, Reiss Nelson, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

They replace Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere, Danny Welbeck, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

Starting XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Nelson, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang