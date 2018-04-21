Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Spurs lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd team to play Spurs

Your #MUFC #EmiratesFACup semi-final line-up… The boss makes five changes from Wednesday's win over Bournemouth. 👊 pic.twitter.com/twXGl4oWRG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes five changes to the side that beat Bournemouth in midweek for the clash with Spurs at Wembley.

Into the team come Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

They replace Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw, Marouane Fellaini, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez

Spurs team to play Man Utd

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettini makes six changes to the side held by Brighton in midweek.

Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele and Dele Alli all come into the starting XI.

Out go Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama and Lucas Moura.

Starting XI: Vorm, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane