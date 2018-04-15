Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs West Brom

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion clash in the Premier League.

Man Utd team to play West Brom

Looks like it could be 4-3-3 for #MUFC today! Here's our starting line-up. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/UBhcHF08ji — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes two changes to the side that earned him a derby victory over Manchester City last weekend.

Centre-back Victor Lindelof and attacking midfielder Juan Mata come into the starting lineup.

They replace Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard. Lingard is among the substitutes, but Bailly is absent from the squad entirely.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Herrera, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku

West Brom team to play Man Utd

West Bromwich Albion are unchanged for today’s clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Caretaker boss Darren Moore sticks with the players that secured a 1-1 draw against Swansea City last weekend.

Starting XI: Foster, Nyom, Dawson, Hegazi, Gibbs, Phillips, Brunt (c), Livermore, McClean, Rodriguez, Rondon