Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Man City lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Spurs vs Manchester City clash in the Premier League.

Spurs team to play Man City

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to the side that beat Stoke City last weekend for this evening’s clash with Manchester City.

Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Erik Lamela.

They replace Serge Aurier, Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Heung-min Son.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Lamela, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

Man City team to play Spurs

How we’re lining up at Wembley tonight! City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Delph, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Jesus Subs | Bravo, Bernardo, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Yaya Touré, Foden, Brahim Diaz Presented by @HAYSWorldwide #spursvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/aQzUMakXkB — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 14, 2018

Manchester City make three changes to the side the crashed out of the Champions League against Liverpool in midweek.

Vincent Kompany, Fabian Delph and Ilkay Gundogan comes into Pep Guardiola’s team.

They replace Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Delph, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Jesus