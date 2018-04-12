Danny Drinkwater considering Chelsea exit

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is considering his future at the club, according to The Guardian.

The England international could leave after just one season at Stamford Bridge. He has reportedly grown frustrated at his bit-part role for the Blues.

Drinkwater, aged 28, was a £35m deadline day signing from Leicester City last August.

But he suffered a calf injury before making his debut and was unable to play until the end of October. Amid other injuries and illnesses, he has been restricted to just five Premier League starts so far this season. And he has not featured at all for more than a month, with N’Golo Kanté, Cesc Fàbregas and Tiémoué Bakayoko ahead of him in the pecking order.

The former Manchester United trainee has fallen out of contention for a place in England’s World Cup squad after his disappointing season.

With head coach Antonio Conte expected to leave in the summer, Drinkwater is expected to make a decision on his own future once the identity of the next manager is known.