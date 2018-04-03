David De Gea set to sign new five-year contract at Man Utd

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is close to signing a new five-year contract with the club, according to The Sun.

The deal would keep the Spain international at Old Trafford until June 2023 – beyond his 32nd birthday – and end speculation linking him with a transfer Real Madrid for the foreseeable future.

De Gea’s new contract will reportedly see him earn £350,000-a-week, which would make him the Red Devils’ second highest earner behind January signing Alexis Sanchez.

United opened discussions with the former Atletico Madrid man and his representative earlier this season. They are now confident that the 27-year-old will put pen to paper on the extension before he departs for World Cup duty with Spain this summer.

The club’s hierarchy believe De Gea is ready to commit his future to the club, with Madrid having reportedly cooled their interest given the difficulty in securing their man.

De Gea’s current deal runs until June 2019.