FA apologises to Man Utd and Spurs over Harry Kane tweet

The FA has apologised to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for a tweet sent from its official FA Cup account during Saturday’s semi-final.

The @EmiratesFACup account posted a tweet, which has since been deleted, that asked: “Me: What’s that in your pocket, Chris?”

It was accompanied by an out-of-context video of United defender Chris Smalling replying: “Harry Kane.”

According to the BBC, neither United nor Spurs were happy with the nature of the tweet given that it had come from the tournament’s official account.

An FA spokesman said: “We have written to both clubs to apologise for any offence caused.”

Tottenham have not issued any official statement about the tweet.

Kane, aged 24, struggled to make any major impact during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Smalling’s Red Devils at Wembley.

Spurs took an early lead through attacking midfielder Dele Alli. But United equalised when Alexis Sanchez headed home. Midfielder Ander Herrera scored the second-half winner for Jose Mourinho’s team.