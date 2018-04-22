FA Cup mocks Harry Kane for being in Chris Smalling’s pocket

The FA Cup’s official Twitter account embarked on a dramatic departure from the tournament’s traditions to mock Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The @EmiratesFACup account took aim at the England international by claiming he was in the pocket of Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

A tweet read: “Me: What’s that in your pocket, Chris?”

It was accompanied by a short video of Smalling saying: “Harry Kane.”

The tweet attracted a large number of retweets, but is unlikely to have made the FA any friends in Tottenham.